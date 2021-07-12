Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By Nathaniel Weixel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOg64_0auekar900

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system.

There have been 100 preliminary reports following vaccination after approximately 12.5 million doses administered, FDA said in a statement. Of these reports, 95 of them were serious and required hospitalization. There was one reported death.

The cases have largely occurred about two weeks after vaccination and mostly in men, many aged 50 and older, the CDC said in a statement. The cases are rare, "but do likely indicate a small possible risk of this side effect following this vaccine," the CDC said.

The CDC added that available data do not show a similar pattern with mRNA vaccines, after over 321 million doses administered in the United States. This agency said its vaccine advisory committee will discuss the issue at an upcoming meeting.

The FDA noted that while the available evidence suggests an association between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and increased risk of Guillain-Barré, “it is insufficient to establish a causal relationship."

GBS itself is rare, affecting only about 3,000 to 6,000 people every year. The exact cause is not known, but most cases usually start a few days or weeks following a respiratory or gastrointestinal viral infection.

Some vaccines have also been shown to cause GBS in rare instances, such as the seasonal influenza shot and a vaccine to prevent shingles.

While GBS comes on rapidly over days to weeks and the person usually recovers, other disorders develop slowly and can linger or recur.Symptoms include major muscle weakness on both sides of the body, coordination problems and unsteadiness, as well as pricking sensations on the hands and feet. In the most serious cases, paralysis can occur.

The FDA noted that the vaccine is still safe and effective, and the known and potential benefits clearly outweigh the known and potential risks.

Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are now occurring in unvaccinated people, and the CDC emphasized the risk of severe adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination remains rare.

The warning is the latest blow to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was supposed to be an important part of the U.S. vaccination effort. But usage has lagged and the vaccine has been plagued by problems.

The CDC and FDA paused use of the vaccine for more than a week in April after it was linked to rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots.

The company has also suffered from production problems at its only U.S. manufacturing plant.

The warning could complicate the Biden administration's efforts to combat vaccine hesitation and skepticism amid the rapidly spreading delta variant, but at least one expert said he was not concerned.

"I don’t think this will have much of an impact on the uptake of this vaccine," said Paul Offit, a vaccine expert from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. "It’s still a very very rare event."

—Updated at 6:28 p.m.

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

286K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#J J#Guillain Barr#Cdc#Gbs#Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Baltimore, MDFiercePharma

Emergent wins FDA all-clear to restart J&J COVID-19 vaccine production in Baltimore

Some three months after federal officials called for a manufacturing pause, Emergent BioSolutions has righted the ship at its beleaguered Bayview facility. Emergent won the FDA’s blessing to restart production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Baltimore, Maryland, plant, the company said Thursday. The move follows “extensive” FDA reviews, plus “close coordination” with the agency and J&J on the quality enhancement plan Emergent debuted in May.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Kemp says FDA needs to upgrade its authorization for vaccines

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is calling on President Biden to push the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide full approval for the COVID-19 vaccine, upgrading it from the lesser emergency authorization. “I’d love to see the Biden administration put an 'Operation Warp Speed' on moving away from the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 news is confusing — but vaccination is still the answer

With a recent rise of COVID-19 cases, the Delta variant and the return of certain restrictions, there is a lack of clarity in many people’s minds about breakthrough infections, vaccine efficacy, the pandemic’s trajectory and other issues. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) masking guidance update, driven by concern over breakthrough infections, is emblematic of this.
Philadelphia, PAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines might lead more people to get them. What’s the holdup?

PHILADELPHIA — More than eight months ago, large studies found that both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines reduced the risk of illness by more than 90%. Yet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet granted them full approval, to the dismay of public-health officials eager to boost vaccination rates as the delta variant sends infections skyward.
Public HealthThe State

Face masks recommended for those vaccinated against COVID — in these cases, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its face mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that the agency now recommends that, in areas with “substantial and high transmission” of the virus, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools, to help prevent the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves GSK’s shingles vaccine for immunocompromised adults

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) adjuvanted Zoster vaccine recombinant, Shingrix, to prevent herpes zoster (shingles) in immunocompromised people aged 18 years and above. Shingrix consists of the glycoprotein E antigen along with an adjuvant system, AS01B, to produce an immune response specific to the...
San Diego County, CADaily Aztec

SDSU requires COVID-19 vaccine, no longer pending FDA approval

On July 27, the California State University (CSU) system declared that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for students, faculty and staff, including auxiliary employees in order to access campus this fall. As outlined by the CSU, this requirement is not conditional on full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, canceling all prior uncertainty surrounding the effective date.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

FDA Warns of Higher Death Risk With Pepaxto in Multiple Myeloma

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a safety alert regarding an increased risk of death associated with Pepaxto (melphalan flufenamide) used in patients with multiple myeloma participating in the ongoing OCEAN clinical trial. The drug was granted accelerated approval in February 2021 for use in combination with...
Industryhealthday.com

Pfizer, Moderna to Expand Vaccine Studies in Young Children

TUESDAY, July 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer and Moderna are expanding trials of their COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5 to 11 years to more closely measure the risk for heart inflammation and other rare side effects that occurred in teens and young adults who received the vaccines. The...
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

Pfizer, BioNTech Provide Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Extend Clinical Trials to Younger Patients

The clinical trial expansion is part of efforts to detect potential adverse effects in children, such as heart inflammation problems. Pfizer and BioNTech are providing an additional 200 million COVID-19 vaccines to the United States, according to a press release,1 and will be expanding their clinical trials of the vaccines in children 5 to 11 years of age.2.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

Benefits of J&J COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks, per CDC data

The benefits of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine outweigh any potential risks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The big picture: There have been 7.8 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, per million doses among adults, which is higher than expected in the general population, according to CDC data.
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

J&J VACCINE NOW AVAILABLE AT COUNTY COVID-19 VACCINATION EVENTS

The J&J vaccine now an option at County events, Reporter Gary Daigneault says the one and done vaccine is more convenient…. The vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson one of three approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, is now available on request at all County-run vaccination sites for residents aged 18 and older in addition to the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, which is available to those 12 and older. The J&J vaccine offers advantages in terms of convenience: it only requires a single dose to be effective, unlike with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require second doses to be maximally effective. In the Morongo Basin vaccines are available at the Joshua Tree Community Center (6171 Sunburst) from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Medical & BiotechSpringfield Business Journal

J&J forecasts $2.5B in 2021 COVID-19 vaccine revenue

Johnson & Johnson is predicting $2.5 billion in sales this year for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company expects to produce up to 600 million doses of the one-shot vaccine this year. The previous goal was 1 billion shots. The shot has faced production issues at a Baltimore plant run by...

Comments / 3

Community Policy