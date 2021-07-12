2021 MLB Draft: New York Yankees Day 2 Draft Tracker
Check out all nine of the Yankees’ selections on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, starting with second-round pick Brendan Beck and continuing through Round 10.www.audacy.com
Check out all nine of the Yankees’ selections on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, starting with second-round pick Brendan Beck and continuing through Round 10.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan
Comments / 0