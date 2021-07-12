Cancel
MLB

2021 MLB Draft: New York Yankees Day 2 Draft Tracker

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 17 days ago

Check out all nine of the Yankees’ selections on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, starting with second-round pick Brendan Beck and continuing through Round 10.

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Yankees won the Anthony Rizzo trade. Here’s why.

1B Anthony Rizzo was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Thursday, in exchange for Yankees’ prospects RHP Alexander Vizcaino (NYY No. 9 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Kevin Alcantara (No. 12). Chicago is also paying for the remainder of Rizzo’s 2021 salary. If that seems...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBWicked Local

From fan to draft pick: Nobles' Ben Rice selected by New York Yankees

Former Noble and Greenough in Dedham standout Ben Rice had no problem displaying his New York Yankees fandom as a kid. Rice made sure to show up to his first-grade picture day in a Yankees jersey. Now Rice is one step closer to donning the pinstripes on a more permanent...
MLBchatsports.com

How did the Yankees’ 2021 MLB Draft class perform at the College World Series?

The second half of the season is officially underway. However, there are still a few more topics to wrap up our coverage of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Yankees selected 20 players in the draft — you can view them here — five of whom participated in the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. Let’s take a look at who these players are, and how they performed for their respective schools.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees-Red Sox game postponed amid New York’s developing COVID-19 scare, MLB releases statement

Thursday’s Yankees-Red Sox game has been postponed due to the Yankees’ developing COVID-19 situation, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees watch Marlins trade Starling Marte to AL contender

Another one bites the dust. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has one less option to consider ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. That’s because the Miami Marlins are trading center...
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Acquire Outfielder Joey Gallo From Rangers

The New York Yankees’ season very well may be saved thanks to Joey Gallo. The struggling Yankees reportedly acquired the outfielder from the Texas Rangers, as first reported by Levi Weaver of The Athletic. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was among those to confirm the report. He later revealed part of the...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/28

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!

