Red Cross offering incentives to donors to address "severe blood shortage"

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage, and donors of all blood types -- especially type O and those giving platelets -- are urged to make an appointment to give blood. Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries. The Western New York Chapter of the Red Cross has announced several upcoming blood donation opportunities throughout the region, including nine in Chautauqua County for the rest of July. In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. To schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go the the American Red Cross website, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.