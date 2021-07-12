Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Red Cross offering incentives to donors to address "severe blood shortage"

By Alan Scaia
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 17 days ago

The American Red Cross says it is experiencing a “severe blood shortage” as hospitals deal with an increase in traumas and other injuries while donations remain low as a result of the pandemic.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Charity#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross#Amazon Com#Cedar Point#Knott S Berry Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Charities
Related
Independent

Red Cross needs blood donations

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now. Tthe Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to...
ktoe.com

Red Cross: Emergency need for donors

MANKATO, Minn. (July 27, 2021) — The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now. The Red Cross has been...
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

Red Cross blood donors, especially type O, badly needed in Kearney area

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

WNY Red Cross Chapter Seeks Blood Donors in Chautauqua County

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage, and donors of all blood types -- especially type O and those giving platelets -- are urged to make an appointment to give blood. Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries. The Western New York Chapter of the Red Cross has announced several upcoming blood donation opportunities throughout the region, including nine in Chautauqua County for the rest of July. In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. To schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go the the American Red Cross website, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Blood Shortage Continues. Bangor Red Cross Blood Drive Friday

American Red Cross says the Severe Blood Shortage that was announced around the 4th of July continues, through the end of the month. American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager for the Northern New England Region, Mary Brant called it. "a very severe blood shortage, probably the worst in many years."
Toledo, OHWTOL-TV

Red Cross offering Cedar Point tickets for blood donations

TOLEDO, Ohio — The American Red Cross is giving away Cedar Point tickets in exchange for blood donations. Blood and platelet donations are critical, and according to the Red Cross, the blood shortage has reached emergency levels. Teamsters Local 20 is hosting a blood drive Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all who donate will receive a free pass to Cedar Point while supplies last.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

American Red Cross giving away a trip to Bonnaroo to one lucky blood donor

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is hoping a giveaway will bring in blood and platelet donors during an ongoing severe blood shortage. The Red Cross reports they have been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the nation compared to a year ago. The organization said the increased need means they need to collect an additional 1,000 blood donations daily to meet the current hospital demand.
Charitieswillmarradio.com

American Red Cross Blood Drive

We are excited to partner with the American Red Cross on Tues, July 27 from 9:00a-3:00pm to launch the first of what we hope will be many blood drives. We’ll be working together to give back to the community in a truly life changing way since each donation we collect can save up to three lives.
Charitiesarlingtoncitizen.com

American Red Cross experiencing shortage

The American Red Cross is looking for more people to roll up their sleeves and donate their time and blood due to a shortage the agency is experiencing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Danville, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Donors head to Valley blood drive to help replenish Red Cross supply

DANVILLE — A nationwide need for blood donations brought out Danville residents to the East End Fire Company on Tuesday. The American Red Cross hosted the blood drive at the fire company at 954 Bloom Road, Danville, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. People like Deb Stewart, of Danville, and Darlis Dyer, of Danville, said they have heard there’s a need for donors.
Andover, MAwhdh.com

Donors at Andover blood drive look to counter statewide shortage

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover residents turned out to a special blood drive Saturday to help a local boy and the thousands of others across the state in need of transfusions despite a recent shortage. The Red Cross of Massachusetts hosted the blood drive in honor of 3-year-old James Lino,...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy