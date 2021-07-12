Calvin Phillip Manning, 83, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 15,2021 at the Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church in Oak Hill with Pastor Robert Pauley and Bishop Sam Calloway officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

