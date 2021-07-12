Cancel
Obituaries

Calvin Phillip Manning

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 17 days ago
Calvin Phillip Manning, 83, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 15,2021 at the Fellowship Memorial Baptist Church in Oak Hill with Pastor Robert Pauley and Bishop Sam Calloway officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill.

Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Calvin Phillip Manning please visit our Sympathy Store.

