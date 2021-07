It was the worst of times, it was the most dangerous of times. Violent crime is at or approaching 50-year highs in large population centers all across the United States. What is however making a difference is how each of those cities chooses to respond to the crime surge. Today we will look at two, and I’m pretty familiar with both — my hometown of Atlanta and my first stop on my nearing four-decade career for just under four years in Macon, in the heart of the mid-state.