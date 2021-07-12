McDowell County man arrested on drug charges

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On July 11, 2021, at approx 2:30 am, Deputies on patrol in the Anawalt area of McDowell County conducted a traffic stop.

Upon stopping the below individual, Deputies learned that Jessie Price of Anawalt was operating a motor vehicle while revoked for DUI. Upon using a K-9, the K-9 alerted the car to which a large quantity of Methamphetamine was found.

Jesse Price was arrested and charged with the following

No Seatbelt

Expired MVI

Expired Registration

No Insurance

Defective Equipment

Driving Revoked for DUI

Possession of a Schedule I controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule II controlled Substance with Intent to deliver

He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox, and a bond of $30,000.00 was set.