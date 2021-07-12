McDowell County man arrested on drug charges
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On July 11, 2021, at approx 2:30 am, Deputies on patrol in the Anawalt area of McDowell County conducted a traffic stop.
Upon stopping the below individual, Deputies learned that Jessie Price of Anawalt was operating a motor vehicle while revoked for DUI. Upon using a K-9, the K-9 alerted the car to which a large quantity of Methamphetamine was found.
Jesse Price was arrested and charged with the following
No Seatbelt
Expired MVI
Expired Registration
No Insurance
Defective Equipment
Driving Revoked for DUI
Possession of a Schedule I controlled Substance
Possession of a Schedule II controlled Substance with Intent to deliver
He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox, and a bond of $30,000.00 was set.
