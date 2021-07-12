Cancel
Mcdowell County, WV

McDowell County man arrested on drug charges

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
17 days ago
 17 days ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On July 11, 2021, at approx 2:30 am, Deputies on patrol in the Anawalt area of McDowell County conducted a traffic stop.

Upon stopping the below individual, Deputies learned that Jessie Price of Anawalt was operating a motor vehicle while revoked for DUI. Upon using a K-9, the K-9 alerted the car to which a large quantity of Methamphetamine was found.

Jesse Price was arrested and charged with the following

No Seatbelt

Expired MVI

Expired Registration

No Insurance

Defective Equipment

Driving Revoked for DUI

Possession of a Schedule I controlled Substance

Possession of a Schedule II controlled Substance with Intent to deliver

He was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox, and a bond of $30,000.00 was set.

Hilltop, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Hilltop man facing charges of strangulation and domestic battery

HILLTOP, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hilltop man is facing felony domestic charges in Fayette County. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident occurring in the Hilltop area this afternoon. Evidence indicates that the male party allegedly choked the female during the incident. It was further determined the male party has two prior domestic violence convictions.
Hico, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Hico man convicted of attempted murder, other charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on July 29, 2021, Henry Jo Ward, age 41, of Hico, was convicted of one count of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of use and presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, all felony crimes, following a two-day jury trial before Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. Ward was also convicted of the misdemeanor crimes of obstructing an officer and brandishing a deadly weapon.
Fayette County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Fayette County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime. According to court documents, Anthony Maurice Bell, 54, of Oak Hill, possessed more than 400 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and a firearm in Oak Hill on January 26, 2021. Bell admitted that he intended to sell the fentanyl.
Parkersburg, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to federal firearm and drug charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, officers with the Parkersburg Police Department arrested Jonathan Ray Sindledecker, 40, on January 17, 2020 due to outstanding warrants. When officers approached Sindledecker at a Go-Mart store near the intersection of 16th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue, he ran around the store into an alley. As Sindledecker was running, he attempted to pull a pistol with an obliterated serial number from his waist area. Upon doing so, Sindledecker lost his balance and fell to the ground. Officers apprehended Sindledecker and located the pistol nearby. Officers also located a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales and a small amount of cash on Sindledecker. Sindledecker knew he was prohibited from possessing the firearm due to prior felony convictions for unlawful entry and manufacture of a controlled substance in Wood County Circuit Court. Sindledecker admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine to others.
Greenbrier County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Fatal crash claims one life in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, July 29, 2021, at approximately 8:15 am, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident on I-64 near the 176 mile marker. The motorcycle was occupied by one individual and was eastbound on I-64 when the rider struck an...
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Woman arrested in shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Wednesday, July 28, in connection with an early-morning shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Minton Street, according to Interim Huntington Police Chief Eric Corder. The woman’s boyfriend also was taken into custody on outstanding warrants not related to the shooting.
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Federal Grand Jury Indicts 18 for Roles in Drug Trafficking Organization Operating in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After a lengthy investigation, 18 individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington. Seventeen of these individuals are charged with conspiracy to distribute a variety of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), oxycodone, and heroin. Other charges in the indictment include the distribution and possession with intent to distribute various drugs and using a telephone to facilitate a felony drug trafficking offense. The indictment was returned under seal on July 28, 2021 and unsealed today after the arrest of 14 defendants.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

UPDATE: Baby injured in accident

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A seven-month-old baby was among those injured in a Friday morning accident at the foot of Charleston’s busy 35th Street Bridge, according to officials. Officials had earlier indicated that an accident involving a stolen vehicle caused closure of the bridge. Charleston police were advising motorists to...
Beaver, WVPosted by
Lootpress

DUI checkpoint planned in Beaver Friday night

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, July 30, 2021, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Police: Man wounded during gunfire exchange with officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia shot and wounded a man who fled from a traffic stop and opened fire on an officer, officials said. Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt told news outlets that officers were conducting a traffic stop Tuesday on a vehicle that didn’t have a visible license plate when one of the occupants fled on foot. An officer gave chase and that man, later identified as Joseph Scott Larch, 38, fired at police multiple times, Hunt said. The officer, who wasn’t injured, returned fire, hitting Larch, he said.

