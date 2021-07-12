Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Laura Ann (Flatt) Childs

advantagenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Ann (Flatt) Childs was born on May 24th, 1969, at Alton Memorial Hospital Alton, IL daughter to Paula O’Neal and Edward Flatt, Jr. loving sister to Daniele Frymire with her husband Pat and son Spencer. Also, Wyatt Flatt and companion Mallorie Davidson and his daughter Madyson Flatt. Laura attended Saint Kevin’s and Roxana Community School and was a 1987 graduate. Laura made so many friends and touched the lives of so many throughout her life.

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Obituaries
City
East Alton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Childs#Roxana Community School#Pitchford Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Michael T. LuongoCovid vaccine mandate for federal employees and office workers is what the doctor ordered

I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that governments and major workplaces like Google and Facebook had started to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will be required to get them or face regular testing, following in the footsteps of employee mandates imposed by New York City, where I live, and California. Both were coronavirus epicenters in which tens of thousands were killed. Among them was my uncle, who shared my name and died of the virus in January, mere days before he qualified for a lifesaving vaccine as a senior.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy