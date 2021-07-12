Laura Ann (Flatt) Childs
Laura Ann (Flatt) Childs was born on May 24th, 1969, at Alton Memorial Hospital Alton, IL daughter to Paula O’Neal and Edward Flatt, Jr. loving sister to Daniele Frymire with her husband Pat and son Spencer. Also, Wyatt Flatt and companion Mallorie Davidson and his daughter Madyson Flatt. Laura attended Saint Kevin’s and Roxana Community School and was a 1987 graduate. Laura made so many friends and touched the lives of so many throughout her life.www.advantagenews.com
