Olivia Jade Sets The Record Straight After ‘Gossip Girl’ Name Checks Her

We're already several episodes into the new Gossip Girl, and it's obvious that although the setting is the same, this isn't the show that we grew up with. Everything about the new era of Constance Billard is different — it's still up in the air whether those differences are for better or worse — but the biggest change is the prematurely revealed identity of Gossip Girl. In a shocking and disturbing turn of events, the teachers at the prestigious Upper East Side institution are the ones spilling their students' tea, and it's getting weird. Like, really weird.