Olivia Jade Sets The Record Straight After ‘Gossip Girl’ Name Checks Her
Olivia Jade Giannulli corrected a mistake in the first episode of the new Gossip Girl reboot. While it remains to be seen how many people caught the first episode of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, we know of at least one person who watched it: celebrity offspring Olivia Jade. The social media mainstay — and daughter of convicted felons Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli — set the record straight after characters called her out by name on the premiere episode of the HBO Max series.www.scarymommy.com
Comments / 0