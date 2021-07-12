Cancel
California State

California sees record breaking wildfires as dry temperatures come earlier than expected

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 17 days ago

California is seeing record breaking wildfires. The latest and biggest this year is Beckwourth Complex Fire north of Lake Tahoe, which destroyed about 20 homes in the town of Doyle.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

