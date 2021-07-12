Cancel
Beckley, WV

Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia to present History Alive! program

By Gailyn Markham
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Youth Museum, in conjunction with the Raleigh County Historical Society, will present a West Virginia Humanities Council “History Alive” program on Sunday, July 18.

The West Virginia Humanities Council’s, History Alive! program, presents a roster of historical figures available for first-person portrayals. There are currently twelve History Alive! characters who portray historical figures at venues including museums, libraries, community centers, and fairs and festivals.

From Pearl Buck and Nellie Bly to Charles Schulz and Walt Disney, these living history performances provide a passport through time for student and adult audiences throughout the Mountain State.

Sunday’s program, which is open to the public and free to attend, will be held at the Pemberton Coal Town Church located on the grounds of the Exhibition Coal Mine.

The presentation will begin at 2:00 pm and will feature Becky Park of Charleston portraying Colonel Ruby Bradley. Bradley, the most decorated woman in American military history at the time of her retirement in 1963, led U.S. Army nurses in World War II and Korea.

The program will last 60 to 90 minutes.

Following the History Alive! presentation, the Raleigh County Historical Society will dedicate a narrative sign commemorating the mine’s dinky locomotive.

The dinky, formerly of Winding Gulf Coal Company No. 1, was donated to the city in 1963, and originally displayed at New River Park. The locomotive was extensively refurbished and moved to its present location at the Exhibition Coal Mine entrance in May of 2016.

The Exhibition Coal Mine is located at 513 Ewart Ave. For more information, call 304-256-1747.

Call the West Virginia Humanities Council at 304-346-8500 and speak to Program Officer Kyle Warmack for more information on the History Alive! Program.

