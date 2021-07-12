Cancel
Doctors urge eligible adults to donate blood as nationwide shortage continues

By Sophia Hall
Doctors across the Tri-State area are urging all eligible adults to donate blood as the nation continues to face a severe shortage caused by the pandemic.

