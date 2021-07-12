Dorothy Branch

Psalm 73:26 My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

Reflection of Life Dorothy was born in McAlpin, WV September 22, 1948, to the late Vick and Viola Mahan. Dorothy also known as “Dot” or “Beatty”, graduated from Mark Twain High School, in Stotesbury, WV at the early age of 16. Following graduation she relocated to Washington, DC where she worked as an Au pair for a family friend. From DC she moved back to WV and attended West Virginia State where she received her bachelor’s degree in social work. Before graduating college, she married Jerry Branch and resided in Institute WV. After graduation they relocated to Detroit, MI where she worked as an administrator for a doctor’s office. The marriage was dissolved, and she relocated to Columbus OH and worked as a Social Worker Supervisor for the Franklin County Welfare Department, until she left due to her disability.

After residing in Columbus for 20 plus years and a quick stay in Atlanta she made WV her final resting place where she lived independently with her dog “Pincher”. Dorothy attended St. Matthews AME in Beckley under the teaching of Reverend Debbie Smoot.

Dorothy was proceeded in death by her ex-husband Jerry Branch, six siblings, Henrietta Mimms, Lavera Robertson, James Mahan, Deloris Thomas, Milton Mahan, and Russell Mahan. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: One sister, Gladys Mahan of Columbus OH, one brother, Cecil Mahan of Wilson, NC, Stepdaughter, Lisa (Kevin) Dixon and two step grandchildren of GA. A host of beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Special Friendships: Benjamin & Charleen McKoy, Anthony & Rebecca Hancock, Cindy Brooks, David and Melissa Harris, Pastor Michael Barringer, Carolyn Webster, Tasha Huff, Lois Solomon, and Barbara Sowell.

Special Thanks: Genesis Home Health, Fresenius Dialysis Clinic, Bower Hospice House and the Raleigh Center.

Psalm 23 “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”