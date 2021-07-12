Theatre West Virginia to offer discounted ticket nights this week

BEAVER, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Theatre West Virginia is hosting discounted ticket nights this week alongside its performance of “Honey in the Rock”- the oldest Civil War drama that continues to be performed, and the first performance that was held on the Theatre West Virginia stage in 1961.

“Honey in the Rock,” which is set in Raleigh Couty, has not been performed at the Cliffside Amphitheatre since 2015. Read more about this year’s performance here.

According to Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill, the box office will be offering discounted tickets on Tuesday, July 13, Wednesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 15.

Each night’s discount is themed.

Tuesday is Cucumber Night, meaning anyone who brings a cucumber to the box office will receive free admission to the performance. Hill says those cucumbers will be gathered and donated to food banks across Raleigh County.

The following night, Hill referred to as “Pay What You Wish Night.” On Wednesday customers don’t have to pay $19.95 for admission- they can pay anything they want.

“If they think the show is worth is a quarter, they can pay a quarter,” Hill explained. “If they think it’s worth one hundred dollars, then they can pay one hundred dollars.”

The final discount night is Church Bulletin Night. On Thursday, those who bring a church bulletin or pamphlet to the box office can turn them in for a ticket. Individuals who do attend church can simply bring a blank sheet of paper.

Hill says Theatre West Virginia is excited for the upcoming discount nights as it is a great way to get the community involved in the performance and excited for the show.

All “Honey in the Rock” performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. The box office will open at 5 p.m. each these special nights, and the gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Call the box office at 304-256-6800 or visit theatrewestvirginia.org for more information. The Cliffside Amphitheater is located at 4700 Grandview Road in Beaver.