Manchin, Capito announce $425K for chemistry research project at West Virginia University

By Tyler Barker
 18 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $452,865 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for a research project at West Virginia University. This project will study new catalysts to convert carboxylic acids to value-added compounds and will provide research experience to future teachers in West Virginia. The research project will also engage graduate and undergraduate chemistry students to encourage and support future careers in STEM.

“The National Science Foundation is a strong partner for West Virginia and our universities, and I am pleased with this investment in a chemistry research project at West Virginia University. This research project will also give future West Virginia teachers research experience to prepare them for their teaching careers while also engaging and encouraging students to pursue careers in STEM. I look forward to seeing the results of this project, and I will continue to advocate for funding to prepare West Virginia students and teachers for their future careers,” said Senator Manchin.

“The National Science Foundation continues to recognize the value of investing in the Mountain State’s higher education institutions, including West Virginia University,”Senator Capito said. “This grant will help provide graduate and undergraduate students more research opportunities while supporting chemistry education for future Mountaineers. These STEM careers will be so critical for the next generation and it’s great to see this important investment being made right here in West Virginia.”

