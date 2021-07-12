Carrie Madeline Cook

Born on December 5, 1935 at White Oak, WV, she was the daughter of the

late Elmer Milam and Sadie Belcher Milam.

Mrs. Cook was a homemaker, and enjoyed gardening at her home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers,

Andrew and Leslie Milam, and a sister Ann Garretson.

Those survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59

years, Stacey Jack Cook; a son, Stacey “Pete” Cook Jr. and wife Shelly of

Mullens; two brothers, Dwight Milam of Mullens, and Russell Milam of Maryland.

Two grandchildren, Stephanie and Samantha Mullens also survive.

A memorial service will be held at the Rose and Quesenberry Peace

Chapel in Beckley, WV on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11AM with Rev. Butch Acord

officiating. There will be no visitation.

It was her personal wishes to be cremated upon death.

Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at

www.roseandquesenberry.net.

Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral

Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.