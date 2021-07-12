Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Man for Rape and Attempted Murder

By Indy Staff
Santa Barbara Independent
 17 days ago

Ricky Phillips, a 55-year-old homeless man, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and attempted murder, police said. The alleged assault had occurred the day before at a homeless encampment located near the railroad tracks at Montecito Street, officials said. Phillips was identified as the suspect. Police spotted him walking in the 1500 block of Bath Street and attempted to arrest him, but he violently resisted and punched an officer in the face, according to police. Phillips himself was injured as he was secured in handcuffs.

