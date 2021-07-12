IHOP Celebrates 63rd Anniversary With 58 Cent Pancakes

In today’s edition of fast food news, we bring you lots of milkshakes and a cheesy surprise!. Burger King Introduces Brownie Batter Shake and Brings Back Cheesy Tots. Burger King is adding a couple of things to their menu for a limited time, including the return of an old favorite! The burger chain is debuting its Brownie Batter Shake for dessert lovers, featuring brownie batter mixed in with vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream. Along with the shake, they’ll also be bringing back their much loved Cheesy Tots-melted cheese inside of a crispy potato. Both items are available on the Burger King menu for a limited time. Would you try the Brownie Batter Shake? What do you think Burger King should bring back permanently?