IHOP Celebrates 63rd Anniversary With 58 Cent Pancakes

By Mario Garcia
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 17 days ago
I don't about you but I love pancakes especially if they're from IHOP. Well, let me tell you about a little secret. Participating IHOP restaurants will be celebrating their 63rd Anniversary tomorrow (Tuesday) with a short stack of Pancakes for only 58 cents in honor of the year that IHOP was founded in 1958. Hey, that was the year I was born, shouldn't I get mine for free? Nevertheless, on July 13, from 7 AM to 7 PM IHOP locations nationwide will be offering this sweet deal for one day only and for dine-in only.

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
Comments / 0

Community Policy