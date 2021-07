For the first time in its 140-year history, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will have more women enrolled in its incoming MBA class than men. The school announced Wednesday that its MBA class of 2023 includes a record high of 52% women, making it the first of the seven elite business schools to have a class that consists of majority women, reports The Wall Street Journal. In addition to Wharton, Harvard Business School, Stanford's Graduate School of Business, Columbia Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business all make up the elite seven, also known as "M7."'