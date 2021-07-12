Klarna Acquires HERO To Enhance Social Shopping

Curiosity Executive Brent Watts to Join Grom in Key Leadership Role to Guide Growth, Strategy and Revenue Opportunities. BOCA RATON, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) ("Grom" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire 80% of the equity and control of Curiosity Ink Media LLC ("Curiosity" or "CIM") - a producer and developer of original kids and family content - which is expected to complement the Company's existing offerings of brand-safe social media for kids, animation production and web filtering solutions. Upon completion of the acquisition, Grom will retain one of the key architects of Curiosity's early success, Brent Watts, in his current role as Chief Creative Officer, where he will continue to cultivate storytelling IP for Curiosity and provide visual design acumen for the studio. The announcement was made by Darren Marks, Grom's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Closing of the purchase transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to take place in mid-August 2021.