Klarna Acquires HERO To Enhance Social Shopping

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Payments and shopping platform Klarna is partnering with social shopping startup HERO to bring retailers a solution to create shoppable content right from their brick-and-mortar location. “Immersive shopping experiences are now expected by consumers when shopping online and forward-thinking brands want to provide consumers with a rich, interactive way to...

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

