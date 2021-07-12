Norma Jean Via Bennett, 85, of Alderson, formerly of Baltimore, MD and Hinton went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her home following a long illness.

Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed crocheting, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by four siblings, Donald Via, Howard Via, Eloise Richmond and Norman Via.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 67 years, Robert Ryan Bennett; two daughters, Connie Young and husband David of NC and Jane Ellen Bennett of Alderson; four grandchildren, Nathan Welch and wife Stephanie, Jennifer Sompolinsky and husband Michael, Aaron Welch and wife Lisa and Amier Jalali; three great grandchildren, Jenna Sompolinsky, Jake Welch and Madison Welch and one sister, Mary June Cole of Shady Spring.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Pastor Sam Groves officiating. Burial will follow in the Restwood Memorial Gardens near Hinton. Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral parlors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

