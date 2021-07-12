This Dementia Sign Could Appear 16 Years Before Diagnosis
As we get older, it becomes increasingly important that we pay attention to how we feel every day. Research has shown that even small changes could implicate larger problems down the road, and it’s best to communicate with our healthcare providers as soon as we notice something feels off. For example, when it comes to conditions like Alzheimer’s or dementia, catching early symptoms can make a world of difference in treating the disease. Thankfully, emerging research points to initial signs we should be on the lookout for — and there’s one that could appear as much as 16 years before diagnosis.www.womansworld.com
