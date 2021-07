Among the top leading man in all of Hollywood, Kevin Costner, star of Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” has his share of critics. The “Yellowstone” star didn’t expect his own young daughter to be among those critics. In a 2015 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Costner shares a story on his daughter’s harsh, yet funny criticism. Now 66-years-old, Costner has seven children that range greatly in age. It is his youngest daughter, Grace, now 11-years-old, who questions her famous father’s fitness level in a movie he stars in. 2014 film “Black or White” drew the hilarious reaction from the young Costner. When Kimmel asks Costner if his kids know what he does for a living, the “Yellowstone” lead provides an insightful and humorous answer.