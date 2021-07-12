Tshibaka raises $750,000 in first 94 days as a candidate for U.S. Senate

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka raised more than $750,000 in the first 94 days since declaring herself a candidate, according to a second-quarter Federal Election Commission report she will file this week, her campaign said. The reports for federal candidates are due by July 15 for the quarter ending June 30.

Ninety-four percent of Tshibaka’s donations were in small dollar amounts of under $200, and half of the funds she raised came from Alaskans.

“It is inspiring to see that so many Alaskans are supporting our campaign to take back our Senate seat from the Washington, D.C. insiders,” Tshibaka said in a statement. “I am standing up for the people of Alaska, because they have always stood up for me.”

Tshibaka, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump and the Alaska Republican Party, will report an average donation of $98, with the average donation from Alaskans coming in at $177. A total of 2,122 donations have already been received from Alaskans.

Tshibaka received small dollar donations from Alaskans from all walks of life, including: an Uber driver from Anchorage, a saw cutter from Wasilla, a boat captain from Ketchikan, an electrician from Kenai, a nurse in Seward, an entrepreneur in Aleknagik, a homemaker in Nenana, a longshoreman in Dutch Harbor, a retiree from Utqiagvik, a maintenance worker from Bethel, a pipefitter from Chugiak, a babysitter in Delta Junction, a heavy equipment operator from Fairbanks, a fisherman from Metlakatla, a construction worker in Homer, a pilot from Juneau, a welder from Kasilof, a plumber from Kodiak, a teacher in North Pole, a truck driver from Skagway, and a hairdresser in Soldotna, her campaign reported.

Tshibaka had raised $215,000 in her first two days after she announced and before the first quarter ended.

Tshibaka is using the WinRed platform for raising funds, which makes it easier for people around the country to donate to her campaign.