Oklahoma DB Pat Fields Named to Academic All-America Second Team

By Josh Callaway
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 17 days ago

Oklahoma defensive back Pat Fields is getting it done both on the field and off.

Fields was named to the CoSIDA All-America Football Second Team on Monday for his good work in the classroom to go along with his play on the gridiron.

The senior has consistently been a good student amassing an impressive 3.81 GPA in his pursuit of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting along with a master’s degree. He is expected to finish both after the upcoming fall semester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rHQI_0aueiURF00
Pat Fields Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Fields was named an Academic All-Big 12 first team selection both in 2019 and 2020 and has received multiple awards for academics including the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, OU’s Dan Gibbons Outstanding Scholar Athlete of the Year Award and the 2020 Cotton Bowl’s Dan S. Petty Scholarship Award.

On the field as a team captain last season, he started 10 games collecting 45 total tackles and getting an interception along the way.

Fields is the 34th Sooner football player to be named an Academic All-American with the last being Connor McGinnis in 2019. He is the first defensive back to get the honor since Jay Jimerson all the way back in 1980.

