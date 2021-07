Peoria, Illinois – Chris McCullough wanted to play for Boeheim’s Army for two straight summers before it finally happened his year. There was the time he signed a quick overseas deal to help a Philippines pro team reach the playoffs, a gig that kept stretching into one more game before culminating with a Philippines title and the coronation of McCullough as a Philippines basketball hero. Then last year, a friend from his Bronx neighborhood was killed right before the start of The Basketball Tournament and through his sorrow, McCullough lacked the heart to play basketball.