Onita J. Sipes, 86 of Alvaton, KY formerly of Granite City passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY with her family by her side. Onita was born on April 7, 1935 in Steele, MO; the daughter of the late Algea and Uni Veatrice (King) Marley. Onita was a nurse’s aide at Eden Village in Glen Carbon and a member of Johnson Road General Baptist Church in Granite City. Onita was a talented quilter and was known for baking her pies and cakes. She loved family gatherings and spending time with all of her family. Onita will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.