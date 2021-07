NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an application to have its shares of common stock listed on Nasdaq Capital Market. The listing of the Company's shares of common stock on Nasdaq Capital Market remains subject to the approval of NASDAQ and the satisfaction of all applicable listing, governance and regulatory requirements. The Company intends to satisfy all of the applicable requirements; however, there is no assurance that its application will be approved. During the NASDAQ review process, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX under its current symbol 'FNGR.'