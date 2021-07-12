Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lansing, MI

Check Out These Amazing Pieces Created by Lansing Area Artists [PHOTOS]

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I enjoy viewing Arts and Crafts, and yes I even watch the show “Making It” on television. But personally I’m not very skilled in that area, but my wife is. She inspires me with her creativity. And of course her interest influences me, as everywhere we go we’re perusing through craft shops. Whether we’re in Saugatuck, Grand Haven or Grand Ledge, we’re visiting the little shops seeing lots of creativity and new ideas for her to try.

wmmq.com

Comments / 0

94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Corunna, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Arts And Crafts#Hobbies#Television#Mental Health#Lansing Area Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Design
Related
Grand Ledge, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

76 Classic Cars From the Grand Ledge Fitzgerald Park Car & Craft Show

I think when we were young, guys just gravitated to cars. They were a status symbol when you were a teenager, it provided you a freedom you had never experienced before. Being able to go where you want, when you want, without having to ask your parents for a ride. And some of the cars that came out in the sixties and seventies were very macho, muscle cars if you will.
Lansing, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Best Place In Lansing For A Tattoo

When I was a kid, the only people I saw with tattoos were bikers and people in the military. Today, they are widely accepted and you see many Moms wearing them too. It seems like they have become quite popular in recent years. In reality, it’s a trend that has...
Lansing, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

The 10 Best Places For Breakfast in The Lansing Area

We’ve always been told growing up, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And I for one have always enjoyed a good breakfast. We’re lucky to have some unique places to enjoy that traditional start of the day meal. We’ve looked hard to find the truly unique places...
Jackson, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Fundraising And Friendly Competition Over BBQ At Jackson’s Pork-a-Palooza

If you love getting together over some good barbecue for a good cause in your community, Jackson's third-annual Pork-a-Palooza on Saturday, July 24th is the place for you. While the competition is definitely part of all the fun that goes down at 308 Brass Rail for Pork-a-Palooza the whole event is to help raise funds for the community theatre company, Center Stage Jackson.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

The Best Things to Do in Saugatuck, Michigan

I'm always looking for the next best adventure. I may have lived in Michigan for a majority of my life but there's a lot that I haven't seen. I recently asked some of my friends where they enjoy vacationing in our great state and one of them mentioned Saugatuck and how great it is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy