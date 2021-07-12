Paul Orndorff, Saints draft pick turned wrestling star, dies at 71

Paul Orndorff, a running back who had a short career in the NFL and a much longer career in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 71. At the University of Tampa, Orndorff scored 21 career touchdowns and gained more than 2,000 all-purpose yards. Although Tampa no longer has a football program, it was a hotbed of talent in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and several of Orndorff’s teammates were drafted. Orndorff himself went to the Saints in the 12th round of the 1973 NFL draft.