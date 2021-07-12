Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington Park, MD

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Lexington Park Home Invasion

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 17 days ago

Lexington Park, MD- On July 10, 2021, at approximately 6:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, age 32 of Lexington Park, injured in the backyard of the residence.

The victim advised unknown suspects forced entry into the residence and assaulted him with bats and machetes. The victim ultimately jumped from an upstairs window, and the suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and personnel from Crime Lab responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Payne at 301-475-4200 Ext. 78010 or email: tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com . This incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).  Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The post Sheriff’s Office Investigating Lexington Park Home Invasion appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Sheriff S Office#Crime Lab#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lusby, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lusby Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in 2019 Shooting

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that John Michael Anderson Wood, 21, of Lusby, has been sentenced for his role in a 2019 shooting that left a woman seriously injured. Wood received a total of 14 years of active incarceration for felony first-degree assault, use of a handgun, and related charges. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence.
Waldorf, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Multiple Armed Robberies

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, July 26, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Dashawn Fitzgerald Thomason, 19, of Waldorf, to 15 years in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Robbery, and two counts […] The post Waldorf Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Multiple Armed Robberies appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Huntingtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Glen Burnie Woman Killed in Huntingtown Single-Vehicle Crash

On July 26, 2021, at approximately 6:42 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a serious motor vehicle accident along Rt. 4 near the intersection of Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, MD. Upon arrival, units located a single vehicle, a Chevy Equinox that had crashed into the guardrail on the […] The post Glen Burnie Woman Killed in Huntingtown Single-Vehicle Crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Accokeek, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Vehicle Stolen, Set Ablaze in Accokeek

Accokeek, MD- On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m. that evening, the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8564 Barry’s Hill Road, Accokeek(Charles Co.) for a reported vehicle fire. Four firefighters took about ten minutes to put out the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. The […] The post Vehicle Stolen, Set Ablaze in Accokeek appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy