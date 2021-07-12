Instant Pot Greek Chicken Rice Bowl with Tzatziki Sauce
Think you can't make an easy meal for one in an Instant Pot? Think again! This Instant Pot Greek Chicken Bowl is the perfect meal to prep if you need something quick and easy to make for yourself. Between the protein-packed chicken, the satiating rice, and all of those fresh vegetables, you'll have a delicious and healthy dinner ready for you in an instant! (Get it?) Plus, this homemade tzatziki sauce is a great way to use up leftover cucumber, and you can even make it using homemade Instant Pot yogurt. And if you're looking for even more magical Instant Pot meals, check out our list of 30+ Healthy Instant Pot Recipes.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0