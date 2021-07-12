Cancel
Exclusive: Business Owner Expands Her Black-owned Natural Hair Care Vending Machine Operation to a Military Base With a Female Veteran

By Andrea Blackstone
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 17 days ago
Yolanda Brown is an Army veteran who is selling hair care products in a specialized vending machine at Fort Belvoir as a franchisee of the Black-owned Diva By Cindy brand. Cindy Tawiah is the CEO and founder of Diva By Cindy, which is a healthy hair care enterprise. She created hair vending machines that permit customers to independently purchase her company’s signature products. In an exclusive interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Maryland resident shared how she successfully restructured a portion of her business, despite pandemic challenges.

