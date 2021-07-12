See Prince George's Adorable Reactions at the Euro Championship

While Prince William and Duchess Catherine are the face of the future of the monarchy, they still honor many royal traditions that have been followed for hundreds of years. One of the most popular and time-honored royal traditions is releasing family photographs to mark special occasions such as a birth or a holiday. In 1982, Princess Diana and Prince Charles introduced William in an official photograph released by the Palace. Two years later, Prince Harry joined them in a photo that was used on the family Christmas card. In 2015, the Cambridges celebrated their first Christmas as a family of four with a sweet photo taken in the fall of 2015 with Prince George and baby Princess Charlotte. In the years since, those photos have served as the Cambridge children's limited exposure in the media.