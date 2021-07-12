See Prince George's Adorable Reactions at the Euro Championship
The 2020 UEFA European Championship ended in anguish for English fans, and that included one very small, very famous fan. Prince George attended the Euro championship with his parents, Prince William and Duchess Catherine, after previously attending a game earlier on in the series. While Prince George was no doubt sad to see England lose to Italy, it looked like he had a fun time throughout the game, and royal watchers worldwide got a see a glimpse of the prince, all dressed up and taking in the match.bestlifeonline.com
