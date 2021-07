Classic brawler combat is, of course, going to be a crucial pillar that’ll hold up Lost Judgment, but as anyone who’s played its predecessor will know, that’s just half the story. You are playing as a private detective, after all, and that will involve investigative gameplay with a flavour of its own. Some of this will be familiar to those who’ve played Judgment, but Lost Judgment is also adding several new tools and techniques, which have been highlighted in a new trailer.