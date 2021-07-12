Northwoods 21st Annual Summer Art Tour July 22, 23, 24

Ahh Summer – It’s back in all its lush green glory. Visitors to the Northwoods have arrived. Thirty -eight members of the Northwoods Art Tour are delighted to welcome guests back to their individual studios and galleries for the 22nd Annual Summer Tour, Friday through Sunday, July 23, 24, 25, from 10 am to 5 pm daily. Brochures and with descriptions of individual studios are available at area chambers of commerce and information kiosks and for printing on the tour’s website www.northwoodsarttour.com.