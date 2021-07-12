Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners reinstate Kikuchi from IL in time for All-Star Game

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnLzr_0auegPxC00
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi throws to a New York Yankees batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list Monday, making him eligible to participate in the All-Star Game.

Kikuchi was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career and is Seattle’s lone representative.

The Mariners placed Kikuchi on the injured list Sunday but did not disclose an injury and manager Scott Servais said he could not comment but wasn’t concerned about Kikuchi’s status.

Seattle used the open roster spot to promote top catching prospect Cal Raleigh, who made his major league debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Mariners optioned infielder Donovan Walton to Triple-A Tacoma and designated for assignment reliever Will Vest in order to reinstate Kikuchi.

Kikuchi has been one of the top left-handers in baseball this season, his third since signing with the Mariners and moving to the major leagues from Japan. He’s 6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Scott Servais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#The Los Angeles Angels#Triple A#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Trade Proposal with the Seattle Mariners

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners could be surpise trade partners and this trade could make some sense for both teams. The Pittsburgh Pirates should be active sellers at the trade deadline. While Richard Rodriguez and Adam Frazier will get a fair amount of speculation leading up to the deadline as they have a high chance of getting dealt, they’re far from the Pirates’ only trade pieces.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Seager scratched from Mariners' Saturday lineup; Jake Bauers back in

Seattle Mariners infielder Kyle Seager has been scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. There hasn't been a given reason for the lineup change, but either way, Seager is no longer listed. After some defensive shuffling, Jake Bauers will re-enter the lineup. He'll get the nod in left field while batting ninth in the order against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval.
MLBNew York Post

Jarred Kelenic’s disastrous Mariners start takes sad Futures Game turn

DENVER — There is no way in heck Jarred Kelenic wanted to be at Coors Field on Sunday afternoon and not with the Mariners back home at T-Mobile Park. Yet, here the well-known former Mets high draft pick stood, associating with his fellow minor (ouch) leaguers as they prepared for the All-Star Futures Game, the outfielder’s second such exhibition and his first since his disastrous major-league debut earlier this season.
MLBSportsGrid

Kyle Seager Scratched vs. Angels

Kyle Seager was a late scratch from the Seattle Mariners lineup against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Seager was originally scheduled to bat third and handle third base duties, but he was removed for unknown reasons. https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1414013574729531394. The Mariners adjusted their lineup card, and Seager’s absence set off...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners MLB Draft Tracker: Ongoing Day Two Picks and Analysis

We are halfway through the 2021 MLB Draft, with rounds 2-10 having been completed during the second day of the draft. Still shorter than normal, there are only 20 rounds during this year’s draft as opposed to the 40 from years past. The Mariners took the stud high school catcher Harry Ford in the first round, getting the closest thing to Craig Biggio anyone has drafted since he was taken back in 1987.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Kikuchi scheduled to start for Mariners at Angels

Seattle Mariners (49-43, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-45, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (6-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (6-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Mariners +108; over/under is 8...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Gomber back from IL, pitches Rockies past Mariners

DENVER — Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings after spending a month on the injured list, and Dom Nunez hit a bases-loaded double in a five-run first as the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Wednesday. Gomber (7-5) allowed three runs on three hits, all of them...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Blasted by Angels in loss

Kikuchi (6-5) allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings, taking the loss to the Angels. Kikuchi surrendered a home run to Jack Mayfield in the fourth inning and a long ball to Taylor Ward in the fifth. The All-Star has struggled of late, allowing 12 runs in his last two starts. However, he's managed to maintain a 9.7 K/9 since June 5. The 30-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 103.1 innings this season. He will look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Athletics.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Reinstate RHP Casey Sadler from 60-day Injured List

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. Casey Sadler, RHP, returned from rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma and reinstated from 60-day Injured List (right shoulder impingement). Rafael Montero, RHP, designated for assignment. Sadler will be...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Dazzles with 12 strikeouts

Kikuchi allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out 12 over six innings Friday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision. Kikuchi delivered an excellent bounce-back game after he was roughed up in his last two starts. He compiled 12 of his 17 whiffs with his changeup and his 12 strikeouts were a career-high mark. The 30-year-old southpaw was hurt by the long ball in this one, surrendering solo homers to Matt Chapman and Matt Olson before the A's tacked on another run in the fifth on an RBI double from Mark Canha. Kikuchi owns a 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 117:36 K:BB over 109.1 innings. He'll be in search of his first win since July 1 next week when he takes on the Astros.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mariners LHP Hector Santiago suspended 80 games for PEDs

Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Hector Santiago received an 80-game suspension without pay from Major League Baseball on Thursday due to a violation of baseball's performance-enhancing substance policy. Santiago tested positive for exogenous Testosterone, MLB said in a statement. Santiago is notable for being the first, and so far only, pitcher...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners to visit the Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners (55-48, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-66, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-8, 4.71 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +100, Mariners -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Seattle Mariners win – Rally Kid strikes again

I think the Seattle Mariners found their new star and it’s not a player… it’s just a kid that showed up to a Mariners game at the right time. On Friday, the Seattle Mariners pulled off a fun comeback and some of the credit was given to the “Rally Kid” who became “a celebrity overnight” (in a Twista voice).
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Thursday Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday night. Cunningham had been widely expected to be the first name called in New York. The 6-foot-8 point guard was an Associated Press first-team All-American as a freshman with the Cowboys. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists at Oklahoma State.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners may have answer to catcher problem

The Seattle Mariners have not received much production from the catcher position in 2021. The position has produced a disappointing .199/.270/.381 batting line, hitting 16 homers, but doing little else with the bat. Most of their value has been on the defensive side, but for a team that is dead last in the American League in every triple slash category, more production is needed from virtually every position.
MLBSportsGrid

Mariners Place Yusei Kikuchi on COVID-19 Injured List

Seattle Mariners All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is at risk of missing his appearance in the Mid-Summer Classic after being placed on the COVID-19 Injured List. Kikuchi reportedly developed COVID-19 symptoms and will have to provide two negative tests before rejoining the Mariners. https://twitter.com/shannondrayer/status/1414276237015486467. The third-year pitcher from Japan is having...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners: Potential Trades for Pirates 2B Adam Frazier

The Mariners will head into the second half of the season with a record of 48-43, only 3.5 games out of a wild card spot. With 2+ weeks to go until the trade deadline, they are going to be one of a handful of teams whose play decides on whether they become buyers or sellers. A stretch of 8-5 would put them in a strong buy position while going 4-9 would likely see them hold or even sell off a piece or two.

Comments / 0

Community Policy