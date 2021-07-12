Tad Brown becomes new Sixers CEO

Tad Brown has agreed to become the new CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the Sixers. Brown will also hold the CEO role for the New Jersey Devils, as both organizations are owned by Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment.

“I want to thank Josh Harris and David Blitzer for this incredible opportunity to lead HBSE in its next chapter,” Brown said . “This role not only allows me to work for innovators like Josh and David; it also allows me to work alongside some of the industry’s best talent that has been assembled across the HBSE organization. This is a world-class sports and entertainment organization that cares about the cities and fans it serves. My family and I are thrilled to begin our new journey and I’m eager to help guide HBSE to even greater heights.”

Brown comes after 15 years as CEO with the Houston Rockets, as Harris and Blitzer were both complimentary about his past experiences and feel that he’s the right fit for what the Sixers hope to achieve.

“Tad has an extensive track record of success in the sports and entertainment industry, and we are excited to have him on board to lead our elite management team for HBSE’s next chapter,” Blitzer said . “With his experience and passion for growing businesses and global brands, he is poised to continue our organization’s path forward and reach new levels of achievement.”

Brown replaces Scott O’Neill, who stepped down from his role after eight years with the organization.

