Get the Products Behind Lucky Blue Smith’s Simple, Powerful Grooming Routine

By The Editors of G
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 17 days ago
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Model Lucky Blue Smith’s grooming routine was inspired by the women in his family. “You’ve got to have a routine," he says in the latest episode of Grooming Gods. "It can be as simple or as complicated as you want, but you’ve got to have something. My mom and sisters really pushed that on me when I was growing up, and I’m glad they did.”

