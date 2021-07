— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It may only be July, but summer moves fast, and the next thing you know, you'll be in panic mode trying to find the best gear for back to school. Thankfully, Amazon is having a surprise back-to-school sale right now so you can load up on all of the gear you need (and some awesome stuff you want), then kick back and enjoy the rest of the summer knowing that you're fully prepared for a return to the classroom.