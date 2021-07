The debate over vaccine passports has raged on since the COVID-19 vaccines first became available stateside, with no formal resolution, other than, well, choose your own vaxxed adventure. In May, New York launched the Excelsior Pass, the nation's first vaccine passport, but if you've gone out at all this summer, you know how infrequently this official proof of vaccination is required. With the lifting of the indoor mask mandate, several businesses, in alignment with New York State regulations, have posted signs requesting that guests self-certify their vaccine states: Unvaccinated guests are welcome, but must remain masked.