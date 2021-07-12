Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Gut Microbiome Study in Infants Identifies Alterations That May Contribute to Celiac Disease

By Christie Rizk
GenomeWeb
 17 days ago

NEW YORK – Researchers in Italy and the US and investigators from the Celiac Disease Genomic Environmental Microbiome and Metabolomic Study examined the gut microbiomes of 20 infants in order to identify alterations in the microbiota, functional pathways, and metabolome that could contribute to the onset of celiac disease. In...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celiac Disease#Microbiomes#Infants#University Of Maryland#Bifidobacterium Breve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Fibromyalgia likely the result of autoimmune problems

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, in collaboration with the University of Liverpool and the Karolinska Institute, has shown that many of the symptoms in fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) are caused by antibodies that increase the activity of pain-sensing nerves throughout the body.
Diseases & TreatmentsIFLScience

Fibromyalgia Is An Autoimmune Condition, Study Indicates

A new study in The Journal of Clinical Investigation provides compelling evidence that fibromyalgia arises when the body’s own antibodies interact with pain-sensing neurons, increasing their sensitivity. This finding suggests that reducing antibody levels could help to treat the condition, bringing hope to large numbers of people around the world who have struggled to respond to existing therapies.
Healthboxrox.com

6 Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A Vitamin D deficiency can have many negative consequences on your health. Good health comes with a well-balanced diet that provides the right amount of nutrition: vitamins, essential fats, energy, protein, and minerals. A lack of any of these nutrients can have a negative impact on the quality of life. These nutrients regulate how our body grows and functions. When it comes to nutrients that build your body, vitamin D is one of the most important ones.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthEverydayHealth.com

Fermented Foods Decrease Inflammation and Improve Gut Diversity, Study Finds

Eating a diet full of fermented foods, like yogurt, kimchi, and fermented vegetables, and consuming kombucha tea may be a way to reduce the inflammation that’s associated with chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and chronic stress. People who consumed more fermented products over a 10-week study...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Key to Limiting Mucus Production in Lung Disease Identified

Researchers at Boston University have discovered a set of signals that control the generation of mucus-secreting goblet cells in the major air passages of the lung that are often found in inflated numbers in lung diseases such as asthma, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cystic fibrosis, and chronic bronchitis. “By...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

What is Autoimmune Hepatitis?

Hepatitis is a general term to describe inflammation of the liver tissue. Although it can arise from several causes, hepatitis from a viral infection is the most common. Autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) is a rare and chronic disorder occurring when the body’s immune system attacks the liver cells, causing inflammation. Autoimmune...
DrinksPosted by
Fox News

Some alcohol consumption may benefit heart disease patients, study suggests

Light-to-moderate alcohol consumption may offer some protective benefits for patients with heart disease, a new study suggests. The research, published in the journal BMC Medicine, pulled from a combined sample field of 48,423 patients, thousands of whom had history of myocardial infarction, angina or stroke. The team noted that lifestyle...
Sciencehealio.com

BLOG: New biomarkers for tick-borne disease identified

Lyme disease is the most recognized term for tick-borne illness, but the tiny bacterial spirochete that causes Lyme, Borrelia burgdorferi, is but one of many possible co-infections carried by ticks. If not treated, these infections can cause a range of persistent systemic and neurological effects. Of greatest interest to the...
Recipesmakeuseof.com

The 4 Best Websites to Educate Yourself About Celiac Disease

Maybe you’re about to host a dinner party, but have a relative who has celiac disease and must follow a strict gluten-free diet, which you know little about. Or perhaps you or your child have just been diagnosed with celiac disease. How can you begin to learn about it all?
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Translating the benefits of gut microorganisms into disease treatments and better health care

Advertorial - English version (PDF) Advertorial - Japanese version (PDF) Our understanding of the human microbiota and its interaction with our bodies has advanced dramatically in the past decade. It is becoming clear that the billions of microbes in our gut have a profound influence on human health and disease. Gaining a deeper understanding of how the microbiota interacts with human physiological systems, particularly through the metabolites it releases, is allowing researchers to develop novel treatments for a range of diseases. One such metabolite, 10-hydroxy-cis-12-octadecenoic acid (HYA), has been shown to have a potential role in type 2 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease, both of which affect millions worldwide. Isolating this molecule and demonstrating its potency was no easy task, but the research team at Noster in Japan took on that challenge. The next hurdle is to demonstrate its efficacy in a clinical setting—a critical step that is already underway.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

NIH-funded study finds gene therapy may restore missing enzyme in rare disease

A new study published in Nature Communications suggests that gene therapy delivered into the brain may be safe and effective in treating aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. AADC deficiency is a rare neurological disorder that develops in infancy and leads to near absent levels of certain brain chemicals, serotonin and dopamine, that are critical for movement, behavior, and sleep. Children with the disorder have severe developmental, mood dysfunction including irritability, and motor disabilities including problems with talking and walking as well as sleep disturbances. Worldwide there have been approximately 135 cases of this disease reported.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Children With Autism Have a Distinctive Gut Microbiome

Significantly fewer gut bugs linked to neurotransmitter activity. Children with autism seem to have a distinctive and underdeveloped range and volume of gut bacteria (microbiome) that isn’t related to their diet, suggests a small study published online in the journal Gut. They have significantly fewer bacteria linked to neurotransmitter activity...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Recent findings of Emory University study shows COVID-19 survivors may possess a long-term resistance to the disease

ATLANTA, GA — Recent findings of Emory University study shows the survivors of Covid-19 have effective longer-term immunity to the disease. According to the longitudinal study published on Cell Reports Medicine, after over eight months of observing 254 patients infected by SARS-CoV-2, mostly with mild to moderate symptoms, it is found that their immune response to the virus during the research remained durable and strong.
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

Molecule discovery may prevent Alzheimer's disease

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new study at Massachusetts General Hospital has identified a molecule that may prevent Alzheimer’s disease. The molecule Interleukin-3 works to modify and reprogram immune responses in the brain that cause cell death and lead to dementia. The study included research in humans and mice....

Comments / 0

Community Policy