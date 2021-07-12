Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

How to complete FOF Nation Player Mina’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

By Nádia Linhares
dotesports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports added a Festival of FUTball (FOF) Nation Player 95-rated version of Yerry Mina from Everton to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Friday, July 9. Mina is one of the Colombian players released during the FOF Nation Player promo, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Unlike the Path to Glory promo, however, this card won’t receive an upgrade based on how many wins the German national team gets during the Euro World Cup.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yerry Mina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Team#Everton#Fof#Fof Nation#Ea Sports#Ultimate Team#Colombian#Fifa 21 Ultimate Team#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FIFA 21
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerNewsweek

Alex Morgan's Reaction Sums Up USWNT's Awful Olympics So Far

Team USA's have not been living up to their stellar reputation in women's soccer at the Tokyo Olympics thus far. The U.S. Women's national team (USWNT) have nevertheless managed to advance to the quarterfinals, despite only winning one of their three games in Group G. Tuesday July 27 saw the...
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete the Prime Icon Moments Gullit loan SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added the Prime Icon Moments version of Ruud Gullit to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on Sunday, July 18. The SBC, however, has 25 different segments and most players won’t have the coins to complete it and play with one of the best Icons available in Ultimate Team.
FIFArealsport101.com

All the latest news as the FUTTIES return to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

The classic promo is finally returning to Ultimate Team. The FUTTIES promo is set to arrive in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TONIGHT!. So, check out everything you need to know about FUTTIES below. Latest - What are the ‘FUTTIES’?. The FUTTIES allows players the opportunity to vote for the special...
FIFAdotesports.com

EA launches FUTTIES promotion in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has brought back the FUTTIES promotion to celebrate the FUT 21 cycle. This campaign commemorates the best of what was already released during this FIFA 21 cycle—and launches some new content, too. Player engagement will be essential during this promotion with the FUTTIES Player Pick Fan Votes and...
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite Allan Saint-Maximin SBC – Requirements and solutions

On July 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off the FUTTIES promo. This promo collects some of the best player cards from the season and puts them back into packs. It also gives players access to brand new players in SBCs. One of the SBCs they’ve introduced is none other than Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin. The 95 OVR card is ready to bomb down your opponent’s wings if you have the coins to pick him up, of course.
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete FUTTIES Favorite James Tavernier Objectives challenge

On July 16, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off the FUTTIES promo. This promo celebrates some of the most popular and most-used cards from FIFA 21, and to celebrate, a new Objectives challenge was added to FUT. A 93 OVR player item featuring Rangers FC back James Tavernier is now available, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.
FIFAgamepressure.com

Massive PS4 Mining Rig Was Used for FIFA Ultimate Team Coins

What was thought to be a crypto mine turned out to be a bot farm mining FIFA Ultimate Team coins. There's new information on the thousands of PS4 consoles found in Ukrainian warehouse. Giant cryptocurrency mine located in central Ukraine - thought to contain thousands of PlayStation 4 consoles -...
FIFAdexerto.com

Will FIFA 22 have a World Cup mode? Ultimate Team add-on rumors & more

With more details starting to be revealed about FIFA 22, some fans are asking if it’ll have a World Cup mode. However, that’s unlikely to be the case. After a year’s delay, this summer has given football fans around the globe two top-notch tournaments in the form of the Euros and Copa America, and we’ve even still got the Olympics to come.
FIFAhypebeast.com

The Ukrainian PS4 Farm Was Actually Grinding 'FIFA' Ultimate Team Accounts

Last week, Ukrainian authorities busted a massive illegal Sony PlayStation 4 farm for what they believed was a crypto mining operation. As it turns out, the warehouse was actually grinding for FIFA Ultimate Team coins and cards. According to the Ukrainian business journal Delo, which undertook an investigation itself following...
FIFAPosted by
PC Gamer

EA doesn't want to exclude some of FIFA 22's PC players, so it's excluding all of them

You want the truth, by which I mean FIFA 22's next-gen Hypermotion technology? You can't handle the truth!. Yes, Electronic Arts has laid down the law on FIFA 22's PC version, which is essentially the last-gen console version. FIFA 22 is being marketed on its 'HyperMotion' technology, which is a combination of motion capture and an algorithm trained on "8.7 million frames of advanced match capture", which then "writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch."
FIFAPosted by
Vice

Illegal PS4 Crypto Mine Might Have Farmed FIFA Ultimate Team Points

Last week, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced that it shut down a cryptocurrency mining operation that allegedly stole electricity from the grid—and curiously, it was filled with thousands of PlayStation 4 consoles, which aren’t designed to mine crypto. However, a new report suggests that the operation wasn’t actually mining cryptocurrency, but was instead farming valuable in-game currency in EA Sports’ popular FIFA video game.
FIFAdexerto.com

Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Picking up a world-class goalkeeper in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is going to be key if you want a top-tier squad, but which shot-stopper should you choose?. With the release of FIFA 22 finally on the horizon, players have begun to shift their focus to the next iteration of Ultimate Team. While EA is guaranteed to surprise the community with a set of new features, the fundamentals of the FUT mode will likely remain the same.
Soccerimdb.com

How the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Captured Our Hearts

Where were you on July 10, 1999? While most people likely can't answer that very specific question, I can. I was standing in my living room, hands covering my eyes, as the U.S. women's national soccer team went into penalty kicks against Japan in the World Cup finals. And when Brandi Chastain infamously pulled her jersey off after securing their win with her penalty kick, I can still remember jumping up and down, screaming so loudly that I am still surprised my neighbors didn't run over to see if a crime was committed. I was twelve years old and soccer was my life. When I wasn't at practice or juggling in the backyard, I was re-watching that iconic game on VHS so often I could likely recreate most of the plays....
FIFArealsport101.com

Upgradeable Youcef Atal now available to unlock in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Nice star Atal can reach 94 OVR in FUT 21 FUTTIES promo event. Fan favoruite Youcef Atal has been released in the FUTTIES event and the new card can be upgraded through completing several objectives. The Algerian speedster has been one of FUT 21’s most popular players, so this set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy