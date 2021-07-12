How to complete FOF Nation Player Mina’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
EA Sports added a Festival of FUTball (FOF) Nation Player 95-rated version of Yerry Mina from Everton to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu on Friday, July 9. Mina is one of the Colombian players released during the FOF Nation Player promo, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Unlike the Path to Glory promo, however, this card won’t receive an upgrade based on how many wins the German national team gets during the Euro World Cup.dotesports.com
