Chuy’s Big Vegas Adventure

Part way through the demo of The Big Con from developer Mighty Yell, I find myself in a shopping mall near a stand full of hair scrunchies. An unsuspecting shopper who's just minding their own business is my target, and I sneakily idle up behind them. It might be wrong to steal whatever money they have in their pockets, but I'm doing this for a good cause. Does that make it okay? No, not really. But I'm doing it anyway. See, when your mother's video store is at stake and she owes some very uncool loan sharks $97,000, desperate measures are called for. The Big Con takes you on a crime-filled adventure that takes you back to the '90s with bold, colorful graphics, and backgrounds filled with abstract shapes and pastels that look like they could have been plucked directly from MTV or Nickelodeon.