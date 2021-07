Indiana’s attorney general says his lawsuit against a handful of online schools is one of the biggest fraud cases in state history. A-G Todd Rokita yesterday sued the Indiana Virtual School, Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, Indiana Virtual Educational Foundation, and several other related schools or companies for over $150 million. Rokita says the school operators inflated enrollment numbers to scam the state out of nearly $70 million The lawsuit also claims the schools improperly paid people at the top of the operation through a series of bills that were never detailed or properly submitted.