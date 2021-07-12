Cancel
Mexico, MO

Police in Mexico, Missouri investigating weekend shooting

By Gloria Enloe
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Mexico, Missouri are investigating a shooting that damaged a car over the weekend. Officer were called to the 1200 block of North Olive just before 11:30 Saturday night over a disturbance with a gun. Police say a group of visitors to the area got into an argument with people at a neighboring home. As the visitors drove from the scene, one of them fired a gun several times, striking a parked car. No one was hurt. Police are still looking for the suspects.

