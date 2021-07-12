Gilbert Burns Claps Back At Critics Of UFC 264 Performance
UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has hit back at those criticizing his performance in his victory over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264. Burns’ comments come after he recorded a unanimous decision win against “Wonderboy” in last Saturday’s co-main event. Despite not thrilling the Vegas audience inside the T-Mobile arena, the Brazilian put on a mature and impressive display against one of the top 170-pound names in the UFC.www.mmanews.com
