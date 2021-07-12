Cancel
Norwalk, CT

N.Y. man charged with assaulting officer at Norwalk bar

By Richard Chumney
Register Citizen
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — A 21-year-old New York man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting an officer at a South Norwalk wine bar, according to police. Luis Berrospe, of New Rochelle, N.Y., was taken into custody after officers and paramedics responded to Tablao Wine Bar & Restaurant on Washington Street for a report of “an unconscious male who had been knocked out by an unknown individual,” Sgt. Sofia Gulino, a spokesperson for the department, said on Monday.

