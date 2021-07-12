Karen Elson Lives up to Her Legend Status
She talks fast, because she's got a lot to say. Her words meander at times, but just when you begin to wonder if she'll find her way back, she connects what felt like a tangent to her original thought. You thought you were off-roading, but she was taking you down a more scenic drive. She does this with thoughtfulness and grace, and best of all, a sharp wit. "Am I allowed to swear?" she earnestly asks me early on. Of course she can. She's Karen Elson, for fuck's sake.www.papermag.com
Comments / 0