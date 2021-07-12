Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Karen Elson Lives up to Her Legend Status

By Evan Ross Katz
papermag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe talks fast, because she's got a lot to say. Her words meander at times, but just when you begin to wonder if she'll find her way back, she connects what felt like a tangent to her original thought. You thought you were off-roading, but she was taking you down a more scenic drive. She does this with thoughtfulness and grace, and best of all, a sharp wit. "Am I allowed to swear?" she earnestly asks me early on. Of course she can. She's Karen Elson, for fuck's sake.

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Anna Sui
Person
Grace Coddington
Person
Steven Meisel
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Karen Elson
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Peter Lindbergh
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#New York Fashion Week#Chanel#Burberry Lanvin#Radio Redhead#Vol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYElle

Lady Gaga Stuns in a Sheer Bustier Gown in New York City

Lady Gaga is back in New York City and making a point to elevate summer street style in Manhattan. Gaga was photographed wearing two exquisite dark looks over the last two days. Yesterday, she went downright regal, wearing a sheer black bustier Alexander McQueen ball gown with a black Tom Ford for Yves Saint Laurent velvet Mombasa bag, complete with a rhinestone handle. She wore her brown hair in an elegant updo and accessorized with sunglasses. Gaga was seen leaving the Plaza Hotel, right by Central Park, in the look.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga’s Latest Transformation Is Pure Old Hollywood Glamour

Lady Gaga’s fashion moments can be broken down by era. After getting otherworldly for Born This Way, turning into a rhinestone cowgirl during the promotion of Joanne and pulling out museum-worthy conceptual pieces for Artpop, she’s worn nearly every look imaginable. After filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, she appears to have settled on her next reinvention. Gaga has spent the past two days in New York at the Plaza Hotel, and the glamorous venue appears to be influencing her outfit choices. A filming location used for cinema classics like North by Northwest, Funny Girl, and The Great Gatsby, the Plaza has been host to Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Greta Garbo, and countless other vintage celebrities. Fittingly, Gaga’s fashions while staying at the hotel have skewed classic, elegant, and evocative of Old Hollywood.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Cardi B’s Birkin Collection Belongs In The Louvre

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the OED has yet to identify a collective noun for Birkin bags, might I suggest “a Cardi B”? While the WAP evangelist...
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

The List: July's Most Important Fashion News

"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for July.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Tropic Of C Collabs With Revolve For The Ultimate Swimwear Line

Tropic of C and Revolve have come together for a collaboration swimwear line. Tropic Of C, which was founded by model, Candice Swanepoel, explores Tulum with Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, and Swanepoel for the exclusive capsule collection with Revolve. The brands embrace summer togetherness and adventures with colorful swimsuits, crochet...
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
MLBPosted by
Vogue Magazine

It’s Time To Get a Luxurious Baseball Cap. Just Ask Rihanna, Katie, Hailey, and Kim

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Putting on a hat is one of the easiest ways to add visual interest to an outfit. Fuzzy bucket hats, embellished Stetsons, and patterned pageboys are currently trending with celebrities, but don’t underestimate the power of the humble baseball cap. Nearly everyone has the MLB staple somewhere in their closet, and most keep their outfits sporty when wearing them. The new take on the look is to contrast the casual headgear with otherwise dressy fashions, as evidenced by Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski.
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.

Comments / 0

Community Policy