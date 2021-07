What are the megatrends in the automotive electronic braking system industry and how could that shape the performance of tomorrow’s brakes?. Advancements in vehicle braking systems are primarily being shaped by the industry megatrends of electrification and autonomy. ZF is a world leader in braking systems for both light and commercial vehicles following the acquisition of WABCO last year – for the purposes of this discussion we will concentrate more on the light vehicle market but ZF is now a major player for larger trucks globally for both the base air and hydraulic braking systems and foundation brakes where we see drum brakes being replaced by air disc brakes at a rate of more than 5 percent per year in selected markets. ZF also has an outstanding offering of electronic braking systems supporting applications like automatic emergency braking with our OnGuard suite of collision mitigation products.