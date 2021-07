Granite Shoals is looking to move its raw water intake farther out into Lake LBJ to cut down on treatment and improve the quality of the city’s drinking water. At its regular meeting Tuesday, July 27, the City Council approved hiring Mike Tibbets of Hayter Engineering in Paris, Texas, to come up with a plan for extending the current intake to where the water is 30 feet deep. Currently, it is drawing from a position that is only 9 feet deep. Lake LBJ reaches depths of 90 feet in places.